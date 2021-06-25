ED searches residence of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 25: The residence of former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh was searched by the Enforcement Directorate. The searches took place at his residence in Nagpur today.

    The case pertains to the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commisioner, Parambir Singh. He had accused Deshmukh of corruption in a letter to Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

    Singh also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court stating that Deshmukh had asked former assistant sub-inspector Sachin Vaze to extort around Rs 100 crore a month and a majority of the money had come by targeting the bars and restaurants.

    In his letter he also mentioned the names of Vaze and ACP Sanjay Patil and said that they asked by Deshmukh to extort money on a monthly basis. Following this the CBI conducted a preliminary inquiry and registered an FIR against Deshmukh. The ED then registered a case of money laundering.

    Deshmukh following a court order that refused to stop a CBI probe against him stepped down stating that he does not have the moral right to continue in office. Kindly relieve me from my post, he said in his resignation letter submitted to the Maharashtra CM.

