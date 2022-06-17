YouTube
    ED searches in Delhi in money laundering case linked to Satyendar Jain

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 17: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in the national capital region in connection with a money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his associates, officials said Friday morning.

    ED searches in Delhi in money laundering case linked to Satyendar Jain
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

    At least 10 residential and business locations are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency under the searches.

    Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present.

    The agency had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after similar raids were conducted against Jain's family and others after his arrest.

    Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

    Friday, June 17, 2022, 11:01 [IST]
    X