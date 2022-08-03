We strongly condemn this vendetta politics: Congress on ED raids on National Herald assets in Delhi

Money at my home kept without my knowledge: Partha Chatterjee’s aide

WazirX being probed by ED in two cases says Finance Ministry

ED seals Young Indian office at National Herald office in connection with money laundering case

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday sealed the Young Indian office at the Herald House building in Delhi in connection with the National Herald case.

As no one was available in the office during the search, the ED has sealed the office, as per ANI. It has also instructed that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency,

It comes a day after the central agency raided the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, officials said, a week after it questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The searches have been carried out under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to "gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds and they are against those entities who were involved in the National Herald-linked transactions", officials informed PTI on Tuesday.

The action is being undertaken in light of fresh evidence obtained by the ED after the latest questioning of various people, in this case, they said.

The raids come after the probe agency questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul at its headquarters here. While Sonia Gandhi was questioned for more than 11 hours, spread over three rounds, last month, Rahul Gandhi was probed by the ED for five days, at intervals, clocking over 50 hours in June.

Senior Congress politicians like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were also questioned by the ED in April.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL), and its holding company is Young Indian.

Officers of the federal agency searched the office of the National Herald located in the 'Herald House' building at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near ITO in central Delhi. The office is registered in the name of AJL.