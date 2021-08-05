ED raids on premises of Zameer Ahmed Khan, Roshan Baig in Bengaluru

What is ‘itat e-dwar’ the new e-filing portal of the IT appellate tribunal

Bengaluru, Aug 05: Enforcement Directorate officials are conducting searches on properties linked to Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru on Thursday in connection with the ₹4,000 crore IMA scam, a ponzi scheme in which thousands of investors were allegedly cheated in the name of halal investment that went bust in June 2019.

The simultaneous search at the houses and offices belonging to the Chamarajpet legislator at about six locations, began at 6 AM since August 5 morning is still underway, they said.

Security personnel were seen at Khan's new bungalow near Cantonment Railway station here where ED officials are conducting searches.

Other properties include his flats and businesses including the National Travels offices in the city, sources added. Over 100 ED officials from New Delhi landed in Bengaluru for the search operations.

A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.

In July, the State government had provisionally attached the immovable and movable properties of the former Congress MLA and Minister R Roshan Baig under the Karnataka Protection of interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2004 in the IMA scam.

Earlier there were reports that the Income tax department raided at Chamarajpet MLA's house and offices in Bengaluru on Thursday early morning. However, the agency denied any raids.