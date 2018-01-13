ED raids on Chidambaram: Raid Raj, the DNA of Modi Government, says Congress

After the Enforcement Directorate raids on the former finance minister's Delhi and Chennai residence on January 13 in connection with Aircel-Maxis case, P Chidambaram blamed the ruling Government for misusing its powers and said, "Nothing was found. The panchnamas speak for themselves."

He further questioned the authority's jurisdiction to raid his residence, he said, "Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued notices to the ED in cases where the submission is that the ED has no jurisdiction to conduct any investigation in the so-called Aircel-Maxis case. The ED was asked to file its reply and the cases were adjourned to 30 Jan 2018. There is no FIR against me or my son in the Aircel-Maxis case. There is no predicate scheduled offence. Hence the ED has no jurisdiction. Yet the ED, at the instance of the government, continues to misuse its powers."

In a stern message to the Modi government, he claimed that the raids were used as a tool to suppress him from speaking against the government, he said, "I belong to the Opposition party. Let the government misuse the ED. I shall neither bend nor break and I shall continue to speak and write."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also came down on the Modi Government regarding the issue and said, "Hurriedly conducted Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids at the Delhi and Chennai residences of former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader, Shri P. Chidambaram have once again exposed the continuing vicious vendetta unleashed by Modi government against Congress and other opposition leaders.

Reiterating Chidambaram's claims of Enforcement Directorate being misused by the ruling Government, he said, "Stark truth is that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and his government are using agencies like ED/CBI as captive puppets to settle political scores and intimidate political opponents. In fact, 'Raid Raj' has become the 'DNA' of Modi government."

Clearly alleging that such raids are means by which the BJP government is trying to threat the Opposition so that further questions are not raised on the present governance, he said, "We again reiterate that Congress leaders will not be cowed down or bow in face of such malicious and willful attempts to browbeat, bulldoze or overawe. Our resolve to raise people's issues and hold the government and Prime Minister accountable on policy and promises become stronger with such spiteful and hostile onslaught to suppress the voice of opposition."

"It is now apparent that the BJP government is ruffled by a series of political, administrative and judicial reversals and is using these raids to draw the attention of the country from its abject failures," he added.

OneIndia News