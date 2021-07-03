YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED raids in Delhi, UP in religious conversion PMLA case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at various locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in a recent case of alleged conversion of some deaf students and poor people to Islam in UP with purported funding from abroad, official sources said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The raids are being conducted at six places in Delhi and UP, they said.

    The central probe agency had late last month filed a criminal case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe this case unearthed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

    The ATS arrested two men, residents of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, and claimed that they ran an outfit named Islamic Dawah Center, that purportedly had access to funds from Pakistan's inter-services intelligence (ISI) and other foreign agencies to carry out their alleged illegal activities.

    The police had identified the arrested accused as Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam.

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X