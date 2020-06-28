  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED opposes closure of probe against Naresh Goyal

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 28: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has objected to the Mumbai Police filing a closure report in a cheating case registered earlier against now-defunct Jet Airways, its promoter Naresh Goyal, and his wife.

    ED opposes closure of probe against Naresh Goyal

    Stating that the police didn't consider crucial facts of the case, the ED has filed an intervention application before a court.

    Jet Airways, Goyal and his wife Anita were booked on charges of cheating and a criminal beach of trust in February this year by MRA Marg police on a complaint filed by city- based Akbar Travels India Private Limited alleging that they were cheated of Rs 46 crore by the Goyals.

    In its closure report filed before a court a month later, the police stated that there was no evidence to probe the case further.

    In its application, the ED stated that the police had failed to consider the facts that were crucial in establishing the case against the Goyals.

    Meanwhile, the Akbar Travels has decided to challenge the closure report in court.

    "The report by the city police seemed to have been filed without any proper investigation. No investigation has been done on our allegations of personal assurances by the director (of Jet Airways) and also on foreign account details provided by the complainant," Akbar Travel's counsel Dharmesh Joshi said on Saturday, adding that they will file a petition on July 6.

    As per the complaint filed with the police earlier, Jet Airways had done business worth Rs 900 crore with Akbar Travels between 2018-19.

    It alleged that the airline and its promoter have failed to pay Rs 46,05,68,036 to the travel company.

    Despite knowing the financial crisis at Jet Airways, which was in position of no return, Naresh Goyal made false promises.He willfuly induced the travel company to take booking on behalfof the airline, thecomplaint stated.

    The ED is conducting a probe against the Goyals and the defunct airline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act.

    More NARESH GOYAL News

    Read more about:

    naresh goyal enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue