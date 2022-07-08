ED issues summons to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 08: Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain next week in connection with a money-laundering probe. She has been asked to appear before ED investigators at its headquarters on July 14.

According to ED, Poonam Jain was actively involved in the process hence she has been made accused along with Jain's business associates and relatives - Ajit Prasad Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain and Ankush Jain.

Satyendar Jain was arrested in a five-year-old hawala transactions case linking to companies owned by him which had arisen out of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in August 2017.

Though the ED questioned AAP leaders in 2018, there was little progress in the case for the next three years. The ED has accused Satyendra Jain of possessing of "disproportionate assets."

Jain has involved in a hawala transaction with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.

A money laundering case had been registered by the ED based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017 on the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The ED had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

The money laundering case against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. The income tax department too had probed these transactions and had issued an order attaching "Benami assets" allegedly linked to Jain.

Satyendar Jain, 57, is the minister for health, industries, power, home, urban development, and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.