  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED files charge sheet in AJL land case; names Vora, Hooda

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday filed its first charge sheet in the case of Panchkula land allotment to the Congress-promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and named veteran party leader Motilal Vora and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

    Bhupinder Singh Hooda
    Bhupinder Singh Hooda

    A prosecution complaint was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Panchkula near Chandigarh, the federal probe agency said.

    The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering charges in the allotment of a plot, located at C-17, Sector 6 in Panchkula, by the Hooda government in 1992 to the AJL.

    Case against Ajit Pawar in Rs 1,000 crore Maharashtra Bank Scam

    AJL is controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family. The group runs the National Herald newspaper.

    The ED has already attached the plot estimated to be valued at Rs 64.93 crore and this is the first charge sheet in the case by the agency.

    More BHUPINDER SINGH HOODA News

    Read more about:

    bhupinder singh hooda

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue