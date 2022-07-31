Sanjay Raut seeks exemption to appear before ED today in money laundering case

ED detains Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in land scam case

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, July 31: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a land scam case in Mumbai after hours of conducting raids at his residence.

The ED reached his residence in Mumbai at 7 am today. The action follows two summonses issued by the central agency against Raut, the latest being on July 27.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

Mumbai: Police personnel deployed outside the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. He has been detained by the ED after raids were conducted at his residence in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/8iG2a49V6l — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

He had appeared before the agency in Mumbai to record his statement on July 1 in connection with the case. After that, the ED had summoned him twice, but he had skipped the summonses citing his engagement with the ongoing Parliament session.

At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow located in suburban Bhandup, and began the search.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being taken by ED officials along with them after he was detained in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case from his residence pic.twitter.com/VtjjuQJhxM — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

The Rajya Sabha member, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

"I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam," Raut tweeted shortly after the ED action began.

"I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena," Raut added. During the ED search, a large number of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Raut's residence and staged protests against the agency's action.