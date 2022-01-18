Ahead of elections, Pakistan pumping in huge number of IEDs into India

Chandigarh, Jan 18: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab, including the premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey, relative of CM Charanjit Singh Channi in connection with alleged illegal sand mining linked money laundering case.

At least 10-12 locations in the state are being covered by the officials of the federal agency and the action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Some people with political links are also stated to have been covered.

Reportedly, the ED action has been initiated after taking cognisance of a 2018 FIR of the Punjab Police against some companies and individuals alleged to be involved in illegal sand mining in the state.

The Congress had appointed Channi as the Punjab Chief Minister after Amarinder Singh was made to resign in September last year.

Illegal sand mining has been a key issue in Punjab, with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh accusing the ruling Congress of links to the trade.

"Ask me who is not involved. If I start telling the names then I will have to start from the top. I do not want to do that," Amarinder had said.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party has also claimed that illegal sand mining being carried out in Chamkaur Sahib, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's constituency.

"Illegal sand mining in Charanjit Singh Channi constituency has been exposed. It is the biggest expose which will shake Punjab's politics," Chadha told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

"We are in Jindapur village, which is in the chief minister's constituency Chamkaur Sahib. Illegal sand mining is going on here openly. Sand is being illegally ferried in trucks," the AAP leader claimed.

The AAP leader also went on to attack the ruling Congress in the state, saying the party was "patronising" the sand mafia.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled to be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.