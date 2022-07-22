YouTube
    ED attaches jewels, bank deposits worth Rs 253 cr of Nirav Modi's firms in Hong Kong

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 22: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached gems, jewellery and bank deposits worth Rs 253.62 crore of companies linked to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi as part of a money laundering probe.

    All these moveable assets are in Hong Kong, the agency said in a statement.

    ED attaches gems, bank deposits worth over Rs 253 cr of Nirav Modi group in Hong Kong
    Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi

    Some assets of Nirav Modi group of companies in Hong Kong were identified in the form of gems and jewelleries lying in private vaults and bank balances in accounts maintained there and these have been provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

    UK High Court hears Nirav Modi appeal against extradition on mental health groundsUK High Court hears Nirav Modi appeal against extradition on mental health grounds

    Nirav Modi, 50, is presently lodged in a UK jail and has lost his extradition plea to India in connection with the USD 2-billion PNB fraud case that is also being investigated by the CBI.

    Read more about:

    hong kong nirav modi enforcement directorate

    Friday, July 22, 2022, 18:49 [IST]
