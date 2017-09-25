ED attaches banks accounts, fixed deposits of Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached banks accounts and fixed deposits belonging to Karti Chidambaram. The ED says that FDs worth Rs 90 lakh have been attached.

The procedure was conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

ED officials say that during the probe they found that FIPB approval given in the Aircel Maxis case by former finance minister P Chidambaram was beyond his mandate. Further the ED also found that the amount for the FIPB approval was wrongly projected to conceal facts.

The ED also found that the company co promoted by Karti had allegedly received 2 lakh dollars from the Maxis Group under the guise of software consultancy.

OneIndia News