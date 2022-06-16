17-year-old gang-raped in Hyderabad while returning home from party, MLA's son under radar

ED action against Rahul Gandhi: Telangana Congress protests in Hyderabad turns ugly

Hyderabad, Jun 16: Mild tension prevailed near Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, after scores of Congress leaders and workers staged a protest against grilling of top party leader Rahul Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.

Police foiled the attempts by the protesters to lay seige to the Raj Bhavan, as part of a "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call given by Congress' Telangana unit.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several others were taken into preventive custody by police as they were proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.

Arrests will not deter our spirit.



Why does the govt fear so much of our leader @RahulGandhi that it takes the help of ED,CBI & police?!



We will continue our unparalleled struggle against both central & state govts that are suppressing the voices of the people. #ChaloRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/YnL59PqfrC — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 16, 2022

The protest caused traffic jam on Khairtabad Circle and surrounding areas.

A two-wheeler was set on fire and some protesters were seen climbing on a state-run city bus even as window panes of the bus were smashed allegedly by an agitator.

The demonstrators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police.

