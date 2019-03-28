Economist Jean Dreze released after being detained for 2 hours in Jharkhand

  • search
    Ranchi, Mar 28: Noted economist and activist Jean Dreze and two others were detained on March 28 by police in Jharkhand's Garhwa district for organising a meeting without permission from district authorities. All three were later released later.

    Economist Jean Dreze
    Economist Jean Dreze. File Photo.

    Dreze was part of the National Advisory Council, at the time of the Congress-led UPA.

    Reacting on the report of Dreze's detention, farm activist and political leader Yogendra Yadav tweeted: "Shocking beyond words! Jean Dreze is a saint-economist, a potential Nobel awardee who lived in slums, written and done more for the poor than any economist, shunned all power and glory, took up Indian citizenship, is a pacifist. Nothing can be more shameful than arresting him."

    Belgian-born Mr Dreze, now an Indian citizen, is known for his sharp criticism of the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government. He is currently an honorary professor at the Delhi School of Economics and a visiting professor at the Ranchi University. 

