    Vision to achieve $5 trillion economy: PM Modi on Economic survey

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: Economic survey 2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi hours after the survey was released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

    Economic survey 2019: Vision to achieve $5 trillion economy, says PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi.PTI Photo

    "The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security. Do read!" PM Modi tweeted, along with a link to the document on the Finance Ministry's website.

    Also Read | 'Blue Sky Thinking': Economic Survey of Modi 2.0 govt has a blue cover

    The Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in Parliament by Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman forecasts a 7% GDP growth for India.

    Indian needs to sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8 per cent to achieve the objective to becoming $5 trillion economy by 2024-25, as laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party led government at the centre is on a mission mode to build India into a USD 5 trillion economy."

    The goal to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024 is challenging, but can surely be achieved," PM Modi had said while addredding G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

    Also, the prime minister last month interacted with select economists and experts on the economic policy with a view to brainstorming ideas that could help create jobs, boost growth rate and more than double the size of Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024.

    Read more about:

    economic survey nirmala sitharaman gdp growth narendra modi

