    ECI to send EPIC to newly enrolled voters by post

    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jan 25: The Election Commission of India has decided to send illustrated Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to newly enrolled voters via post, a senior official said on Tuesday. The service will be launched on January 25 which is celebrated as National Voters' Day, the official said.

    "We will start sending the voter cards directly to the recipients by post. The service will be officially launched on National Voters' Day," he said.

    Talking more about it, the official said that the Commission will also send a kit along with the identity cards of the new voters. The packet will contain all the information including EVM, voting method, he said.

    "The National Voters' Day will be observed across the country on Tuesday as an initiative of the Election Commission to raise the awareness of the voters.

    The theme of this year's Voters' Day is 'Empowering, Vigilant, Protecting and Informing Our Voters'," he said.

    X