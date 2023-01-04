ECI takes stock of preparedness ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 04: A team of the Election Commission of India took stock of the situation and held a series of meetings to check the preparedness for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections.

A team of the ECI headed by Deputy Election Commissioner, Ajay Badu and Secretary B C Patra held meetings with senior officials at the Chief Electoral Office and all the district election officers and took stick of the precautions in all the 224 assembly segments.

The district election officers were directed to prepare error-free electoral rolls and make sure that the names of the genuine voter names are not deleted for any reason. The official were also asked to ensure that the officials should visit every home to collect information.

The revised electoral rolls will be published in January. The ECI directed the district election officers to emphasise on the process of adding names of the first time voters, deleting names of dead voters and updating the details of the voters who have changed their address. The district election officers should personally supervise and ensure that all officials follow directions. They should also visit the houses and collect the correct details.

Further the district election officers were asked to identify ten polling centres in the assembly segments with the least number of additions and deletions and give reasons for the same. The district election offers were also directed to bring to the notice of the Chief Electorate Officer, the staff that is needed for election work.

The officials also discussed increasing the voting percentage in the assembly segments which have had a low voter percentage in the previous assembly elections.

The officials have also been directed to take up awareness programmes. The statement by the Information Department said that the ECI appreciated the work done by the officials in Karnataka.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 10:28 [IST]