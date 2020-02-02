EC transfers DCP Chinmoy Biswal after Jamia, Shaheen Bagh firing incidents

India

PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 02: The Election Commission on Sunday shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal, citing the "ongoing situation" in the area that saw incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar this week.

The poll body directed Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area.

"As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA," the Election Commission spokesperson said.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) senior most additional DCP (southeast) shall take charge of DCP (southeast) immediately from Chinmoy Biswal IPS," he said.