EC revises Manipur assembly polls date: Check new dates here

    New Delhi, Feb 10: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday revised Assembly poll dates for Manipur. The voting for the first phase of polls will take place on February 28 instead of February 27.

    The second phase of voting will happen on March 5 instead of March 3, the EC said.

    While six districts of Manipur will go to the polls on February 28, the polls for the remaining 10 districts will be held on March 5.

    Meanwhile, the first phase of elections has concluded in Uttar Pradesh. It started at 7 am in 58 assembly seats which is spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. "An average 57.79% per cent polling was witnessed in UP till 5 pm," an Election Commission official said.

    Amid reports of technical snag in EVMs at some places, polling has gone on peacefully in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

    X