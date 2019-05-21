  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EC rejects questions raised over movement of EVMs in UP, says ‘Baseless and Frivolous’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Calling the allegations of mishandling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Trail Machines) in strongrooms in Uttar Pradesh 'frivolous' and 'baseless', the Election Commission on Tuesday said that the 'EVMs were in proper security and protocol was being followed ahead of counting of votes on May 23'.

    EC rejects questions raised over movement of EVMs in UP, says ‘Baseless and Frivolous’

    "Polled EVMs and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of political parties candidates in videography. CCTV cameras are installed. CPAF security is there. Candidates are allowed to have watch on strong room at a time and at a point one representative of each candidate 24 ×7. The allegations are baseless (sic)," the Election Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

    SC junks fresh petition on 100% VVPAT-EVM match, calling it a nuisance

    Responding to allegations of EVM rigging in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, the Election Commission said, "There was issue regarding "Having watch on polled EVM strong room by the candidates "which was resolved by conveying the ECI instructions (sic)."

    The videos allegedly showing the EVMs being transported without security had surfaced at a time when the opposition parties have raised questions about efforts to tamper with them and demanded increased VVPAT matching, a plea that was rejected by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission evm cctv cameras uttar pradesh vvpat machines

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue