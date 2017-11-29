EC owes explanation on EVM malfunctioning: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed serious concern over reports of malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and said the Election Commission (EC) owed an explanation and that it should take remedial measures to tackle it.

"I am a defender of EVMs, but the growing reports of malfunctioning EVMs that record votes only on the BJP symbol is alarming. The EC owes an explanation and credible remedial measures (sic)," the former Union finance minister tweeted.

The Congress has raised concerns over the credibility of the EVMs after reports emerged of the machines malfunctioning.

After the Congress and other parties raised concerns, the EC had made paper trail of votes compulsory at each polling booth in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls and the just- concluded Himachal Assembly election.

PTI