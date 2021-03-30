YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 30: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to DMK leader A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign.

    Based on ground reports, the Commission said, it is of the view that the "contents of the speech made by you are not only derogatory, but also obscene and lower the dignity of motherhood of women, which seems to be a serious violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct".

    "The Commission has given you an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 6 pm on March 31, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you," it said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 23:24 [IST]
    X