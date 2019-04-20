EC issues notice to Sidhu over remark urging Muslims not to split votes

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 20: Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking an explanation within 24 hours for his remarks 'urging Muslims to not split votes.'

The poll panel said prima facie Sidhu violated the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha polls, and also a Supreme Court direction barring use of religious references for political propaganda.

The Congress leader has been given 24 hours to respond to the notice.

Addressing a rally on April 16 in Katihar, Bihar, Sidhu asked the minority community members to stay united and vote together to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Punjab minister said the BJP was running a divisive campaign and cautioned the Muslim voters against splitting their votes.

Asserting that Muslims were the majority community in the region, Sidhu appealed to the community to stay united and vote to ensure victory for the Congress.

The cricketer-turned-politician also alleged that the BJP was trying to divide the Muslim votes by getting parties like Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM to field candidates in Bihar.