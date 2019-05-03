  • search
    EC gives clean chit to Modi for Nanded, Varanasi speeches

    New Delhi, May 03: The Election Commission of India (ECI) gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi clean chit on two complaints filed by Congress alleging he has violated MCC in his election campaigns in Maharashtra's Nanded and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

    ECI said on Friday that it found no violation in the speech Modi delivered at Maharashtra's Nanded and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi speeches. The comments do not violate the Model Code of Conduct - a set of dos and don'ts for political parties and the government ahead of elections - the poll panel said.

    A total of five clean chits so far to PM Modi by EC on the complaints of MCC violations.

    Rahul Gandhi, for the first time, is contesting from two seats in the general elections - his constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

    In Maharashtra's Nanded, Modi had reiterated that the Congress is running away from majority-dominated areas and taking refuge in areas where the majority is in minority.

    While in Varanasi speech on April 25, Modi had said that new India gave a fitting reply to Pakistan. The Congress had filed complaints with the Election Commission against both the remarks alleging violation of the poll code.

    The comments were condemned by the opposition, which said it was "boastful" and "irresponsible".

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission was asked by the Supreme Court on Thursday to expedite their decision on the pending complaints against PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. The court has given it time till Monday.

    The Congress, whose appeal was being heard by the top court, has contended that altogether, 11 complaints are pending against the Prime Minister and Shah.

    On Thursday, the poll body had cleared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi of wrongdoing in one complaint each of violation of the model code of conduct they faced for speeches made on the Lok Sabha campaign trail.

