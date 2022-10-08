In 'real' Shiv Sena tussle, EC freezes 'bow and arrow' symbol for both Uddhav, Shinde camps

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 08: The Election Commission of India on Saturday passed an interim order directing that neither of the Shiv Sena factions will be able to use the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol until further notice.

The decision comes four months after Eknath Shinde took away the Shiv Sena numbers in Maharashtra assembly to replace Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's camp met the EC and submitted a memorandum staking claim over Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol in view of the upcoming Assembly bypoll to the Andheri East seat, the poll panel has sought the Uddhav Thackeray faction's response to it by Saturday.

EC asks Uddhav Thackeray to respond to Shinde faction’s claim on Shiv Sena poll symbol

In a letter to Uddhav, the EC asked him to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2 pm on October 8. The poll panel also said the commission had on September 29 requested Uddhav to furnish written submissions along with the respective documents to support his claim by October 7.

"It may be recalled that the above timeline was given in the context of the exchange of documents supporting rival claims to be the real Shiv Sena from your side and that from Shinde for determination under Para 15 of the Symbols Order," the EC said. The poll panel said Shinde had furnished an application on October 4 under Paragraph 18 of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, to allot the symbol to the group led by him in view of the ongoing bypoll.