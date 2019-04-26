EC cancels suspension of IAS officer who checked PM Modi's chopper in Odisha

New Delhi, Apr 26: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday cancelled suspension of Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin, for checking PM Narendra Modi's helicopter in Odisha but has barred him from election duty in future.

An EC official said the decision was taken on the basis of the findings of a senior official sent to Odisha.

The commission has, however, asked the Karnataka government to take disciplinary action against the 1996-batch IAS officer.

The development comes hours after the Central Administrative Tribunal in Bengaluru stayed the EC's suspension order. According to news agency PTI, the tribunal held that while reasonable assurances of protection and security must be made available to Special Protection Group protectees, it cannot be said "they are eligible for anything and everything".

The Karnataka officer was in Odisha this month as a general observer when he ordered officials to check the PM's chopper in Sambalpur on April 16.

Mohsin was suspended for 'actions contrary to the instructions of the commissions regarding SPG protectees'.

On the basis of a report from the district collector and the DIG of police, the EC has taken action against the General Observer of Sambalpur came a day after the prime minister's visit there on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was stated to have been held up at the place for around 15 minutes because of the sudden checking, the official said.