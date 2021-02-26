Rajya Sabha election on Nov 9 for 11 seats from UP and Uttarakhand

Assembly Election 2021: Guidelines by EC for upcoming polls in 5 states

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the assembly elections that will be held for 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal and 30 in Puducherry as the terms of their assemblies are set to come to an end in May and June.

Below are the highlights:

Nearly 18.68 cr electors to vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 seats in 4 assembly elections

Voting to take place for 126 seats in Assam, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, 140 in Kerala, 30 in Puducherry

Vaccination drive has made situation more conducive for elections, everyone on poll duty declared frontline worker for vaccine purpose

Door-to-door campaigning to be restricted to five persons including candidate, road shows can be held

Adequate CAPF deployment will be ensured for assembly polls; critical, vulnerable areas identified and advance teams already deployed

Webcasting arrangement in place at polling stations in critical and vulnerable areas

Roadshows will be allowed, they will be subject to norms