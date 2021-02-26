YouTube
    Assembly Election 2021: Guidelines by EC for upcoming polls in 5 states

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the assembly elections that will be held for 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal and 30 in Puducherry as the terms of their assemblies are set to come to an end in May and June.

    EC announces dates for assembly polls in 5 states: Highlights

    Below are the highlights:

    • Nearly 18.68 cr electors to vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 seats in 4 assembly elections
    • Voting to take place for 126 seats in Assam, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, 140 in Kerala, 30 in Puducherry
    • Vaccination drive has made situation more conducive for elections, everyone on poll duty declared frontline worker for vaccine purpose
    • Door-to-door campaigning to be restricted to five persons including candidate, road shows can be held
    • Adequate CAPF deployment will be ensured for assembly polls; critical, vulnerable areas identified and advance teams already deployed
    • Webcasting arrangement in place at polling stations in critical and vulnerable areas
    • Roadshows will be allowed, they will be subject to norms

