EC advertisement format for candidates to declare criminal records ready, awaits Law Ministry nod

By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 5: The Election Commission (EC) has asked the Law Ministry to vet the format of an advertisement it wants candidates to issue to publicise cases lodged against them, a functionary said Friday.

    The Supreme Court had recently said that candidates contesting polls should repeatedly advertise their criminal antecedents in print and electronic media after filing nomination papers so that the people can make an informed decision.

    The Legislative Department in the Law Ministry, which is the nodal agency for EC, will go through the format. The Legal Affairs Department will also flag lacunaes, if any, in the planned format, sources in the ministry said.

    The Election Commission wants the format to come in place in the assembly elections due in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. Once the format clears legal vetting, the poll panel will notify its use.

    There is already a format in which candidates declare their criminal antecedents, assets and liabilities before the returning officer. The commission puts it up online.

    PTI 

    election commission candidates law ministry criminal

