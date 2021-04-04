Easter 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to people

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 04: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 4, 2021) extended greetings on the occasion of Easter.

    Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed, "Easter greetings to all! The resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated across the world, gives us hope and happiness; reaffirms our faith in innate goodness of humanity. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen the bonds of love, affection and harmony in our society!"

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote, "Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world."

    Story first published: Sunday, April 4, 2021, 8:43 [IST]
