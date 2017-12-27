East Delhi Mayor protests against Kejriwal for hike in water cost

Just after the cost of water has been hiked by the Delhi Jal Board on December 26, east Delhi Mayor staged a protest against Chief Minister Kejriwal for the decision.

The price of water has been hiked post 20000 l of use. Which also means that the Delhi Government has kept its promise of keeping water supply free up to 20000 l. The new price will be implemented from February 2018.

Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, Dinesh Mohaniya said that the this has to be taken to impact the 7th pay commission. The salaries of workers would now have to be increased, hence the cost of water has to be hiked.

The tariff for water above 20,000 litres per month was earlier Rs. 286.89, now after the increase it will be Rs. 315.05; the increase will be Rs. 28.16 per month.

Similarly, for consuming 23,000 of water per month earlier cost Rs 465.55 per month, it will now be Rs. 514.79 per month; an increase of Rs. 49.24 per month. For consumption of 25,000 litres of water per month, the bill now will be Rs. 599.14 which earlier used to be Rs. 535.86; an increase of Rs. 63.28 per month.

