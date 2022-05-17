YouTube
    Ease of living for citizens, prime focus of meet between PM Modi, UP ministers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: On his way back from Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped over at Lucknow and dined with Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers at Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath's residence on Monday.

    Ease of living for citizens, prime focus of meet between PM Modi, UP ministers
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other Cabinet Ministers during a meeting, at the CM's residence in Lucknow.PTI Photo

    Following the meeting, PM Modi said, "had an extensive interaction with the Council of Ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government. We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to furthering good governance and 'Ease of Living' for the citizens."

    The last time such a meet was organised was in 2017 during Yogi's first stint as Chief Minister of UP. At that time several leaders of the Opposition were invited. This time however the invitation was only for the ministers.

    The PM is paid a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. It was the prime minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. PM Modi visited the sacred Maya Devi temple and offer prayers.

    He also delivered an address at the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Lumbini Development Trust.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 9:05 [IST]
    X