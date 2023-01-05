Fact Check: Old video of Imam praying during earthquake shared as recent one

Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

India

oi-Deepika S

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and its neighbouring areas for the second time in a week when a magnitude 5.9 quake struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

New Delhi, Jan 05: Mild tremors were felt in Delhi, and adjacent areas after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Afghanistan on Thursday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the earthquake in India.

The earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India, including New Delhi.

New agency Reuters reported, citing the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. The quake struck at a depth of 189 km, GFZ said.

Strong shaking was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul, while the quake was also felt in Islamabad, parts of northwestern Pakistan and in New Delhi, Reuters witnesses in each location said.

Earlier on Sunday, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in Haryana's Jhajjar with tremors in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology had said.

"An earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 jolted the national capital and surrounding areas at around 1.19 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar and its depth was 5 km below the ground, "National Center for Seismology had said in a statement.

A section of geologists also believe that these minor tremors as releases of pressure by the earth.

"In a way, small tremors are a blessing in disguise as the pressure gets released although it can also be a warning sign before big jolts," reveal experts.

"Sometimes a vulnerable zone remains quiet, experiences small magnitude earthquakes that do not indicate any bigger earthquake, or can receive a sudden jolt by a big earthquake without any call," they said.

The recent earthquakes are a cause of concern but there is no need to panic.