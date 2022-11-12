YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi and adjoining cities

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining cities around 8 pm on Saturday.

    Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi and adjoining cities
    Representational image

    This prompted many people to rush out of their houses and offices, according to reports. However, it lasted for about five seconds.

    The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said.

    On Tuesday, strong tremors were felt across Delhi, Noida Ghaziabad and across North India following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Himalayan region that killed at least six people.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    new delhi earth quake

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X