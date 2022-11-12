Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi and adjoining cities

Thick layer of smog with 'very poor' air continues to choke Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 12: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining cities around 8 pm on Saturday.

This prompted many people to rush out of their houses and offices, according to reports. However, it lasted for about five seconds.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said.

On Tuesday, strong tremors were felt across Delhi, Noida Ghaziabad and across North India following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Himalayan region that killed at least six people.