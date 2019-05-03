  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake strikes Himachal Pradesh

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Shimla, May 03: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district early Friday, the meteorological said.

    Earthquake strikes Himachal Pradesh
    Representational Image

    The tremors were felt at 4.32 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Mandi, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

    Also Read | Richter Scale Day: What is the significance of this day?

    He said mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas.

    No loss of life or property was reported, officials said.

    Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

    lok-sabha-home

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake himachal pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue