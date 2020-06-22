Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Mizoram; HM Amit Shah speaks to CM

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Aizawl, June 22: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, rocked Champhai in Mizoram on Monday. The 5.5 magnitude quake hit at around 4:10 am and was tracked at a depth of 20 km from the earth's surface at a place in Champhai.

"Earthquake of magnitude:5.3; Occurred on 22-06-2020, 04:10:52 IST; Lat: 23.22 and Long: 93.24; Depth: 20 Km; Location: 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation in the northeastern state after it was jolted by an earthquake. The home minister also assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

"I have spoken to Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. I assured him all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," Shah tweeted.

Several houses and buildings in Champhai district have been partly damaged due to the quake, he said. The quake also caused cracks on highways and roads at several places.

Tremors were felt in the north-east for the second consecutive day.

On Sunday, the Earth Science Department of Manipur University said that a 5.1 quake hit Manipur at 4:16 PM with the epicentre 9 km from Ngopa area in Mizoram.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported in Manipur so far, the DGP Control Room told a news agency.