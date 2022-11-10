Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands
New Delhi, Nov 10: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, at around 2.29 am on Thursday.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, according to National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted.
Earlier on Tuesday, a 6.3 magnitude quake jolted Nepal with tremors shaking Delhi-NCR and north Indian regions too.