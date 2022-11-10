Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 10: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, at around 2.29 am on Thursday.

    Representational Image

    The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, according to National Center for Seismology.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted.

    Earlier on Tuesday, a 6.3 magnitude quake jolted Nepal with tremors shaking Delhi-NCR and north Indian regions too.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 8:08 [IST]
    X