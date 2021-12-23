YouTube
    Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Karnataka's Chikkaballapura

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Dec 23: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura at 1416 hours today, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Karnatakas Chikkaballapura

    Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in the district on December 22.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Earthquakes of up to a magnitude of 3.3 occurred about 70 kms north-northeast of Bengaluru.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:09:36 IST, Lat: 13.59 & Long: 77.73, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 70km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India", the NCS tweeted.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 & Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka", NCS said in another tweet.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 15:07 [IST]
