Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Karnataka's Chikkaballapura

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura at 1416 hours today, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in the district on December 22.

Earlier on Wednesday, Earthquakes of up to a magnitude of 3.3 occurred about 70 kms north-northeast of Bengaluru.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:09:36 IST, Lat: 13.59 & Long: 77.73, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 70km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India", the NCS tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 & Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka", NCS said in another tweet.

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 15:07 [IST]