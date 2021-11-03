Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

YouTube
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jammu, Nov 03: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occured at a depth of 10 kilometres and 227 kilometres north of Gulmarg.

    The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres and 227 kilometres North of Gulmarg.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-11-2021, 05:57:06 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 74.29, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 227km N of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

    Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 9:08 [IST]
    X