  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Nicobar islands

    By
    |

    Port Blair, May 21: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Nicobar islands region on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

    Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Nicobar islands
    Representational Image

    According to a tweet by ANI, the quake struck the region at 2:04 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. No casualties or loss of property has been reported so far.

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Nepal's Kathmandu, adjoining areas

    On May 18, a strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Reports inform that the quake was at a depth of 6.2 miles about 68 miles southeast of Misha, Nicobar Islands, in the Indian Ocean, the agency reported.

    lok-sabha-home

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake indian meteorological department andaman and nicobar islands

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue