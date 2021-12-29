YouTube
    Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 29: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Southeast of Portblair in the early hours of Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

    According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 100 kilometres and occurred at around 5.31 am.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, occurred on 29-12-2021, 05:31:05 IST, Lat: 10.26 and Long: 93.34, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 165km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS tweeted.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 8:32 [IST]
    X