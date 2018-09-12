Earthquake measuring 5.5 hits parts of Assam, tremors felt across West Bengal, Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 12: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattled Assam on Wednesday sending tremors as far as West Bengal and Bihar.

The tremors were felt in Bihar's Begusaria, Kishanganj and Sahebganj. In West Bengal tremors were felt in Siliguri, Malda and Jalpaiguri.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, a disaster management department official said. No damage to life or property was reported.

A major quake measuring 7.6 had killed over 40,000 people on both sides of the Line of Control on October 8, 2005.