Earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Thang region in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The epicentre may have been located some 111 km north east of Thang. Official confirmation from the geological department on exact location and depth of epicentre is still awaited.

On Wednesday night, strong earthquake jolted Delhi and parts of north India. As per IMD, the epicentre of the earthquake was at Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, with a magnitude of 5.5 and depth of 30 km.

On Wednesday, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit Rajkot, Rapar districts of Gujarat.

