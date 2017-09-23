Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Jammu and Kashmir; no casualties

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A low-intensity earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir region on Saturday and no loss of life or damage to the property was reported.

Earthquake of hits Jammu and Kashmir

An United States Geological Survey official said: "A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale originated in the vicinity of Sumbal town in the state's Baramulla district at 5.44 am."

Kashmir is situated in a highly sensitive seismological region and temblors have caused damage here in the past.

More than 80,000 people died in a massive earthquake that hit both India and Pakistan administered parts of Kashmir on 8 October, 2005.

The magnitude of 2005 temblor was 7.6 on the Richter Scale.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, earthquake, casualties

Story first published: Saturday, September 23, 2017, 8:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 23, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...