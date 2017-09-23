Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Jammu and Kashmir; no casualties

A low-intensity earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir region on Saturday and no loss of life or damage to the property was reported.

An United States Geological Survey official said: "A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale originated in the vicinity of Sumbal town in the state's Baramulla district at 5.44 am."

Kashmir is situated in a highly sensitive seismological region and temblors have caused damage here in the past.

More than 80,000 people died in a massive earthquake that hit both India and Pakistan administered parts of Kashmir on 8 October, 2005.

The magnitude of 2005 temblor was 7.6 on the Richter Scale.

