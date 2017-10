An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 in Manipur's Ukhrul region on Tuesday. According to reports, no damage of property and loss of lives have been reported so far.

In last three months, this is the fourth earthquake recorded in the northeastern state. The tremors were felt almost 48-hours after 250 people lost their lives in 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico. After tremors were felt the state government kept the authorities on standby alert.

OneIndia News