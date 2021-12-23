YouTube
    Chennai, Dec 23: An Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit the coast of Vellore on Thursday. It occurred 50 km west-northwest of Vellore, Tamil Nadu at 15.14 hours today at a depth of 10 km, as per the National Centre of Seismology.

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Tamil Nadus Vellore

    "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 15:14:12 IST, Lat: 13.06 & Long: 78.69, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 50km WNW of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://seismo.gov.in/MIS/riseq/Interactive/index/YUl1cG5oazFjRkF0WjRzK242Y3JKUT09/Reviewed @ndmaindia @Indiametdept, [sic]" National Center for Seismology tweeted.

    Similarly, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura at 1416 hours today, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).

    Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in the district on December 22.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Earthquakes of up to a magnitude of 3.3 occurred about 70 kms north-northeast of Bengaluru.

    On November 29, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 had hit Tamil Nadu's northern town of Vellore, the National Centre for Seismology had said, while district authorities said a house in a village suffered some damage.

    The earthquake occurred on Monday at '04:17:22 IST' at a depth of 25 kilometres and it was 59 kilometres off Vellore and about 184 km west of Chennai, the NCS under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

