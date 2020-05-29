  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Haryana

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit the national capital on Friday evening. The earthquake was felt across Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida as well. The epicentre was near Rohtak in Haryana.

    Earthquake hits Delhi

    "An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today," said National Center for Seismology.

    According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, seismicity around Delhi appears to be associated with a major geological structure known as the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge.

    Several low-intensity earthquakes have hit the national capital since April.

    There are five seismic zones. Delhi falls in the fourth zone.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    earthquake new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue