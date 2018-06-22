Earthquake of 5.0 Magnitude rocks Nicobar islands

An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale on Friday rocked Nicobar Islands of Union territory Andaman and Nicobar, according to the India Meteorological Department. The medium intensity jolt was felt at 1.59 AM.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage or casualty, officials said here.

The epicentre of the medium intensity earthquake was located at latitude 7.4 degree north and longitude 94.6 degree east.

Nicobar Island is a part of union territory Andaman and Nicobar.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day