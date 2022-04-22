Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change across four regions using real time-lapse imagery

Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at various location using real time-lapse imagery

New Delhi, Apr 22: Search engine giant Google continues its tradition of dedicating creative doodles on special days. Earth Day is observed every year on April 22. Google marks the day with a doodle to make people aware of the effects of climate change on our planet.

Today's annual Earth Day Doodle features real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth and other sources showing the impacts of climate change across our planet.

Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet.

The first Doodle includes real imagery of a glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The images used in the time-lapse have been taken each December from 1986 to 2020.

Another imagery shows a glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland using the images taken every December from 2000 to 2020.

The third imagery that will appear on the Google homepage will be of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, showing the coral bleaching on Lizard Island. The images used in the Doodle have been taken every month from March to May 2016.

Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 9:37 [IST]