Earth Day is a day of gratitude to Mother Earth, says PM Narendra Modi

Earth Day 2021: Wishes, messages to celebrate on this day amid Covid-19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 22: Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The theme of the day this year is "Restore Our Earth". It focuses on adopting natural processes and emerging eco-friendly technologies that can restore ecosystems.

First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

The day is commemorated every year to highlight environmental issues like loss of biodiversity, increasing pollution among others.

Earth Day is celebrated by planting trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programs to motivate people to adopt ways for sustainable living.

Meanwhile, Google Doodle wished all a Happy Earth Day 2021 on the occasion of Earth Day. Today's Doodle is an animation that seeks to highlight plantation can make out future brighter.

Here are some images and quotes to share with your family and friends:

It is our responsibility to handover Earth in a healthier form to our coming generation. Let us work together make it a better place. Happy Earth Day 2021.

On this day, let's do our parts and make the earth greener and more liveable. Warm Wishes on Earth Day.

On this occasion of earth day, let's promise ourselves to treat the earth a little better every day.

The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved. Happy Earth Day wishes!

Let the trees grow freely as you do on this earth. Save the planet in whatever way you can. Happy Earth Day 2021.